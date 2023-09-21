Asthma Peak Week with Pikeville Medical Center

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - From genetics to allergies, there are a lot of different factors that can contribute to asthma attacks.

Dr. Ashley Thompson with Pikeville Medical Center stopped by First Look at Four to tell us more about the condition and how it affects our region.

This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.