Bombshells, Burgers & BBQ and Bombshells & Ales on First Look at Four

By Summer Jewell
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 9:36 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Whether you need a quick dinner idea or food catered for your next party, the crew at Bombshells has you covered.

Christy Bare and Dave Willey stopped by First Look at Four to talk about what’s new for Bombshells, Burgers & BBQ in Huntington and Bombshells & Ales in Ashland.

This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.

