County receives grant to clean up, demolish blighted properties

By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - People who live in Lawrence County may not have to live by eyesores anymore.

That is because the Lawrence County Land Bank is offering to demolish blighted houses, buildings and other structures-- plus clean up the mess.

The land bank is able to lend this opportunity to several property owners, thanks to a $500,000 grant the county received from the state.

“We don’t want to eliminate anybody, but there’s only so much money to go around,” Marie McKenzie, director of the Lawrence County Land Bank, said.

The process is all free of charge for the property owner, according to McKenzie.

“There will be no assessments, taxes or anything of that nature. It is strictly as a cleanup and revitalization,” McKenzie said.

According to the Lawrence County Land Bank, the land bank will not need to own the property. This demolition/cleanup opportunity is contingent upon review and approval by the land bank.

The property owner must sign an access agreement. It allows the land bank to go on the property and complete the cleanup and demolition.

To request a voluntary consent for demolition form, you can contact Marie McKenzie at 740-237-4328 or Amanda Butler at 740-237-4187.

