Crash closes I-64 East in Carter County, Ky.
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 7:59 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CARTER COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - I-64 East is closed at Olive Hill after a crash.
The crash happened a little after midnight between the Olive Hill and Grayson exits.
A tractor trailer is involved. Debris from the tractor trailer’s haul was scattered across the interstate.
It’s unknown if there were any injuries, and it’s unknown how much longer I-64 East will be closed.
Traffic is being diverted off at the Olive Hill exit, onto Rt. 60 to Grayson.
Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.