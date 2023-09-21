Crash closes I-64 East in Carter County, Ky.

CARTER COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - I-64 East is closed at Olive Hill after a crash.

The crash happened a little after midnight between the Olive Hill and Grayson exits.

A tractor trailer is involved. Debris from the tractor trailer’s haul was scattered across the interstate.

It’s unknown if there were any injuries, and it’s unknown how much longer I-64 East will be closed.

Traffic is being diverted off at the Olive Hill exit, onto Rt. 60 to Grayson.

