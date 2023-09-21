Firefighters on scene of Charleston apartment fire

(MGN)
By Martina Bills
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Fire crews from the Charleston Fire Department are on the scene of a fire on Hillcrest Drive.

Dispatchers at Metro 911 say the call came in just after 9:30 a.m.

The apartment building is in the 1000 block on Hillcrest Drive. At this time, no injuries have been reported.

Stay with WSAZ for the latest on this developing story.

