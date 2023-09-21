Crash involving firetruck sends 4 to the hospital

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A firetruck was involved Thursday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash at Corridor G and Childress Road, Metro 911 dispatchers say.

Three firefighters were taken to the hospital, as well as a fourth person, according to the South Charleston Fire Chief Virgil White. He said one firefighter was trapped in the wreckage and had to be freed.

Heavy damage was reported. The extent of injuries involved is unavailable now.

Dispatchers say the firetruck rolled over.

The crash was reported just after 4 p.m. The northbound lanes of Corridor G are closed and are expected to be shut down for a few hours.

