Crash involving firetruck sends 4 to the hospital

3 firefighters injured
Firetruck involved in two-vehicle crash; lanes closed
Firetruck involved in two-vehicle crash; lanes closed
By Eric Fossell
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A firetruck was involved Thursday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash at Corridor G and Childress Road, Metro 911 dispatchers say.

Three firefighters were taken to the hospital, as well as a fourth person, according to the South Charleston Fire Chief Virgil White. He said one firefighter was trapped in the wreckage and had to be freed.

Heavy damage was reported. The extent of injuries involved is unavailable now.

Dispatchers say the firetruck rolled over.

The crash was reported just after 4 p.m. The northbound lanes of Corridor G are closed and are expected to be shut down for a few hours.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

