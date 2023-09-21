Former Carter County bus driver sentenced on child porn

Darrin Rose
Darrin Rose(The Ashland Police Department Cyber Crimes Unit)
By Martina Bills
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CARTER COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A former Carter County bus driver was sentenced for possessing child pornography.

A judge in Carter County sentenced Darrin Rose to two, ten year sentences to run concurrently in prison, which means the sentences will be served at the same time.

Rose will receive credit for time served.

Rose, of Catlettsburg, was charged in June 2022 after a search warrant revealed multiple electronic images and videos depicting child sexual abuse material, officials report.

The Ashland Police Department Cyber Crimes Unit along with assistance from the Catlettsburg Police Department executed the search warrant at Rose’s home on June 15, 2022.

For previous coverage CLICK HERE.

