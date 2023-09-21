Golden Apple | Susan Alban

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - We are facing a nationwide shortage of school bus drivers, pointing out just how important they are in our education system.

As a school bus driver for 29 years, Susan Alban is a backbone of the Gallia County School System. She is as integral as any teacher or principal.

“They are the first face they see in the morning,” said Jacob Attar, Gallia County Schools Transportation Director says. “They are the last face they see every night. They see things about kids that teachers maybe don’t see. We know where they live, we know where they are going. We know what their homelife looks like in a different way.”

Alban drives 135 miles a day over a lot of back county roads like Harrisburg Road which were never built for big buses -- and not always on bright sunny days.

For more about her story from Rob Johnson, tap on the video link.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.