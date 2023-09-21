Man injured in shooting

By Ryan Epling
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 4:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A man was rushed to the hospital early Thursday morning after a shooting.

The shooting happened in-between a home and an apartment in the 1000 block of 1st Ave. in Charleston a little before 1 Thursday morning.

Police at the scene say one man was taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown.

No arrests have been made.

This is a developing story.

