Man injured in shooting
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 4:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A man was rushed to the hospital early Thursday morning after a shooting.
The shooting happened in-between a home and an apartment in the 1000 block of 1st Ave. in Charleston a little before 1 Thursday morning.
Police at the scene say one man was taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown.
No arrests have been made.
This is a developing story.
