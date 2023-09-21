Team of the Week | Ashland Tomcats

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - Everything seems to feel a little brighter and sunnier when you’ve reached the midpoint of the season, and your record is still unblemished.

The Ashland Tomcats have been crushing their competition in 2023, averaging 43 points a contest.

“We have a great group of guys in the lockerroom,” head coach Chad Tackett said. “They get along well with each other. We’ve got great leadership, and they do a good job leading the football team. They just try to do the things we ask them to do.”

“We really keep a one-week-at-a-time mindset,” tight end and defensive end Nate Freize said. “You have to forget about the last week and just try to think about going 1-and-0 each week.”

Friday night, they improved their record to 5-0 with a 47-10 win at rival Russell.

“We just came into that game knowing we were going to win, so we just executed, and we won,” running back and defensive back Braxton Jennings said.

The win earned the Tomcats the WSAZ Team of the Week Trophy.

Ashland will try to keep their record perfect Friday night as they host 4-1 Greenup County.

