Tractor trailer crash shuts down road near Spencer

ROANE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Emergency crews in Roane County are on the scene of a rollover crash near Spencer.

Roane County Sheriff Philip Dever says the accident happened just before 5:00 a.m. on Route 33 just outside of Spencer.

A tractor trailer rolled over and diesel fuel is leaking, according to the sheriff.

Crews are working to clear the scene but the road is expected to be shut down for most of the day.

Sheriff Dever said the driver was hurt and taken to a hospital.

