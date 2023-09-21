Woman arrested for defrauding flood relief groups

By Martina Bills
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 8:43 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman wanted for defrauding several organization that help flood victims has been arrested.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office issued an arrest warrant on September 15 for Brittany Hackney. Investigators say Hackney defrauded several organizations helping flood victims.

Deputies say Hackney, 26, of Sissonville, was arrested in Jackson County, West Virginia by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators believe Hackney lied about her home flooding last month and asked for assistance from West Virginia Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (WV VOAD) and the American Red Cross. Both organizations were helping people in Eastern Kanawha County who had suffered flood damage on August 28.

Both organizations told investigators they provided Hackney with goods and services totaling more than $2,000.

During the investigation it was determined that no homes existed at the address provided by Hackney to the flood relief organizations.

A preliminary hearing date has been set for Oct. 5, 2023 in Kanawha County Magistrate Court.

For previous coverage >CLICK HERE<.

