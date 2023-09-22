Burn ban in effect for parts of eastern Ky.

Lack of rain and a prediction for little rainfall have led Boyd and Greenup counties’ Judge Executives to sign burn bans for public safety.
By Ariana Mintz
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Lack of rain and a prediction for little rainfall have led Boyd and Greenup counties’ Judge Executives to sign burn bans for public safety. When there is dry weather, leaves and other things in nature can catch on fire more easily.

Lisa Bradway is from Ashland and said she is happy about the ban.

“I happen to live in an area where I have a lot of trees surrounding my house and woods in my back yard, so I’m always afraid of a forest fire or something happening from just a careless toss of a cigarette butt that’s still burning ... we have a lot of people who want to burn trash and debris leaves, and so forth, and when you live near woods and live near an area with a lot of trees then it raises the concern level,” Bradway said.

The bans prohibits outdoor and open burning until Sept. 30.

Starting in October, there are statewide burn bans in Ohio and Kentucky from 6 in the morning to 6 in the evening. For West Virginia, this statewide ban is from 7 in the morning to 5 in the evening.

