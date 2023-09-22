Chick-Fil-A adds new Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich to the menu
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 9:16 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - If you’ve been to Chick-Fil-A recently, you may have noticed a new addition to the menu.
Chick-Fil-A’s new Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich is putting a sweet and spicy spin on a fan-favorite.
Larry Pittman, Jodi Kennedy, and Corey Christian from the Melody Farms Road Chick-Fil-A location in Barboursville stopped by First Look at Four to explain.
