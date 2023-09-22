Crash victim’s name released

There’s no word on the nature of the threat.(MGN)
By Martina Bills
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 12:48 PM EDT
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the man who died in a crash involving a fire truck.

Deputies said Franklin Dale Crouch, 46, from Charleston, died when the car he was driving across US Route 119 from Childress Road collided with a South Charleston Fire Department truck Thursday afternoon.

Investigators said the fire truck was driving north to a call with three firefighters on board. Lights and sirens were activated as the truck approached the intersection, according to deputies.

Two firefighters were treated and released from a hospital, while a third firefighter remains in the hospital in critical but stable condition.

For previous coverage CLICK HERE.

