Crestwood water project breaking ground, providing 32 families with access to water

In just a few months, 32 families in the Crestwood neighborhood of Kanawha County will soon have access to water.
By Adriana Doria
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Having access to clean water is something we often take for granted, but members of the Crestwood community have dreamt of it -- and been without it for decades.

In just a few months, 32 families in the Crestwood neighborhood of Kanawha County will soon have access to water.

“It’ll be a total relief that you can turn your faucet on and have water and not have to worry about running out or anything,” said resident Susie Surface.

She and other residents, including Doug McClung, say it has been a long time in the making.

“Just to know that you actually have water and not have to depend on rainfall and have to go haul it when water gets low, it’s wonderful,” McClung said.

Kanawha County Commissioner Lance Wheeler on Friday held a groundbreaking ceremony at Coonskin Park to announce the beginning of the construction.

“We are just proud to be able to get this across the finish line and can’t wait for this water to be going to the finish line,” he said.

It represents a $1.9 million investment that many of the community members are excited to see come to reality. The anticipation of being able to turn on her faucet is one that Surface never thought would come.

“It’s a miracle, and I’ll cry,” Surface said. “If you don’t live without water you don’t understand and its a shame that it took this long when your ten minutes from the Capitol.”

The project is expected to be complete in January.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firetruck involved in two-vehicle crash; lanes closed
Deadly crash sends 3 firefighters to the hospital
Patrick Street McDonald's closing its doors on Sept. 30
McDonald’s location closing its doors soon
A man was rushed to the hospital early Thursday morning after a shooting in Charleston.
Man injured in shooting
Authorities said the girl had walked away from her home with two family dogs.
Missing 2-year-old found in rural area sleeping with one family dog, while another stood nearby
Christopher Cullum is accused of leaving his deceased pet in a trash bag inside his home for...
Man charged after dead dog found in home

Latest News

Water project breaks ground in Kanawha County
Water project breaks ground in Kanawha County
Traffic preps ahead of the Marshall University football game
Traffic preps ahead of the Marshall University football game
Witnesses shaken up by deadly crash involving firetruck
Witnesses shaken up by deadly crash involving firetruck
Apple-icious
Harvest time comes to the Great Scioto Valley