Harvest time comes to the Great Scioto Valley

Fall apple harvest overcomes harsh winter-spring start
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) -The autumn harvest has begun across the region.

All summer long we tittered on the brink of drought only to have timely showers save the day. Here in late September Tony headed to the high ground and bottomlands of the Great Scioto Valley for a preview of the harvest to come.

Turns out the polar vortex , hard spring freezes and the dry period we went through all played a role in the yields farmers will realize.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

