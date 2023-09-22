Hometown Hero | Peggy Ballard

Peggy Ballard has worked to keep seniors moving for more than a decade at the Barboursville Senior Center with her exercise classes.
By Alex Jackson
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - No matter what age we are, exercise is an important part of life, and that is especially true for seniors.

Peggy Ballard has worked to keep seniors moving for more than a decade at the Barboursville Senior Center with her exercise classes. During that time, she has forged friendships with everyone there.

