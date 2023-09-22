Hometown Hero | Peggy Ballard

BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - No matter what age we are, exercise is an important part of life, and that is especially true for seniors.

Peggy Ballard has worked to keep seniors moving for more than a decade at the Barboursville Senior Center with her exercise classes. During that time, she has forged friendships with everyone there.

Tap on the video link to see Alex Jackson’s full story.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.