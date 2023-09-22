KNOW BEFORE YOU GO: Herd fans asked to avoid Hal Greer Blvd.

Marshall vs VT game day traffic
Marshall vs VT game day traffic(WSAZ)
By Martina Bills
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 12:59 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Ahead of Saturday’s game at Joan C. Edwards Stadium, the Huntington Police Department is working to make sure traffic moves as safely and efficiently as possible.

Fans driving to the stadium before the game between Marshall University and Virginia Tech are asked to avoid Hal Greer Boulevard due to ongoing construction.

If you’re driving to the game from Interstate 64, officers are urging drivers to use the 17th Street West or 29th Street exits.

After the game wraps up, officers will detour traffic onto Route 60.

From Hal Greer Boulevard and 3rd Avenue, all traffic will be directed to continue west on 3rd Avenue/Route 60 to go to I-64 at the 17th Street West interchange.

At 20th Street and 5th Avenue, all traffic will be directed to continue east on 5th Avenue/Route 60 to get to I-64 at the 29th Street interchange.

Huntington Police officers will be stationed at various intersections during the second half of the game and after the game is over to keep traffic moving efficiently.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firetruck involved in two-vehicle crash; lanes closed
Deadly crash sends 3 firefighters to the hospital
Patrick Street McDonald's closing its doors on Sept. 30
McDonald’s location closing its doors soon
A man was rushed to the hospital early Thursday morning after a shooting in Charleston.
Man injured in shooting
Christopher Cullum is accused of leaving his deceased pet in a trash bag inside his home for...
Man charged after dead dog found in home
Authorities said the girl had walked away from her home with two family dogs.
Missing 2-year-old found in rural area sleeping with one family dog, while another stood nearby

Latest News

There’s no word on the nature of the threat.
Crash victim’s name released
Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter offers extended hours on Tuesdays
Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter offers extended hours on Tuesdays
Chick-Fil-A adds new Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich to the menu
Chick-Fil-A adds new Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich to the menu
Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter offers extended hours on Tuesdays
Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter offers extended hours on Tuesdays