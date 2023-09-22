KNOW BEFORE YOU GO: Herd fans asked to avoid Hal Greer Blvd.

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Ahead of Saturday’s game at Joan C. Edwards Stadium, the Huntington Police Department is working to make sure traffic moves as safely and efficiently as possible.

Fans driving to the stadium before the game between Marshall University and Virginia Tech are asked to avoid Hal Greer Boulevard due to ongoing construction.

If you’re driving to the game from Interstate 64, officers are urging drivers to use the 17th Street West or 29th Street exits.

After the game wraps up, officers will detour traffic onto Route 60.

From Hal Greer Boulevard and 3rd Avenue, all traffic will be directed to continue west on 3rd Avenue/Route 60 to go to I-64 at the 17th Street West interchange.

At 20th Street and 5th Avenue, all traffic will be directed to continue east on 5th Avenue/Route 60 to get to I-64 at the 29th Street interchange.

Huntington Police officers will be stationed at various intersections during the second half of the game and after the game is over to keep traffic moving efficiently.

