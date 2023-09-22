National Tune Up Day with Service Experts Heating & Air Conditioning

By Summer Jewell
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 9:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Your air conditioner probably got a workout this summer, and it’s almost time to fire up your heaters for the fall.

Burton Malcom from Service Experts Heating & Air Conditioning stopped by First Look at Four with some advice to keep your home a comfortable temperature all year long.

This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

