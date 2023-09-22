Saturday’s weather a matter of location

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Friday saw the christening of Ophelia off the South Carolina coast, a mere hundred and twenty miles east of the Myrtle Beach Grand Strand. Early evening weather observations showed a stiff north wind, temperatures in the 6 0s and a light rain pattern near Calabash and along the North Myrtle Boardwalk. This is of interest to our region, since Ophelia will spin clouds and showers toward our West Virginia mountains on Saturday.

Of course, weather is a matter of location, so a rainy Saturday at Snowshoe with a healthy leaf fall contrasts starkly with the sunshine and warmth expected at the Morgan County Sorghum Festival in West Liberty Kentucky. From west to east, Saturday’s highs will make the 70s in Ohio and Kentucky (partial sunshine) with Huntington near 70 by the second half of the Herd’s game with VPI (Virginia Tech). Along the I-77 and I-79 zones from Morgantown to Charleston and onto BecklEy and Bluefield and from Parkersburg to Charleston and south along the turnpike, clouds will dominate and the farther east one goes the wetter it will be.

Right now WVU fans should be prepared for showers while tailgaters at the Joan in Huntington should be scott-free of any real rain (few sprinkles would be possible).

Sunday will feature the second day of fall with a partly cloudy sky and highs in the 70s.

As for fall, it officially arrives after midnight at 2:50 to be exact.

