Weekend forecast depends of Ophelia and where you live

Summer prepped for grand finale
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 8:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -After a stunning Thursday of warming sunshine, the weather can’t and won’t get any better on Friday. Still a repeat of Thursday’s tropical paradise clime will soothe most weather buffs. While the weekend weather has its share of iffs (will it rain if so where and for how long, how much?), the likelihood is if you are living away from the mountains, then overall the weather this weekend will be easy to take.

Tonight skies will remain mainly clear with some passing clouds pre-dawn. Lows will drop back into the mid to upper 50s. Friday will see a decent amount of sunshine though afternoon clouds will be backing in from the east. Highs will once again make 80 or better. Friday night football will remain dry and with clouds overhead, many stadiums will see 4th quarter temperatures still near 70 degrees. By dawn Saturday the clouds will limit lows to near 60.

Saturday shapes up as a split forecast though the fence that separates cloudy, wet weather versus partly cloudy and warm weather will lean east of I-77,I-79. Odds favor rain for mountainous WV east of a line from WVU to Charleston with Rt 19 likely a good jump off point for rain. While Ohio, Kentucky and far western WV stay dry with highs in the 70s, east of that fence thru the Greenbrier, Cheat and Cherry River Valleys the air will remain cooler and damper in the rain. Highs there will remain in the 60s.

Sunday will see the clouds hang through noon before a general partial clearing trend arrives from west to east in the afternoon. Any shower will be in mountainous WV and even there will be light and passing. Highs will be back in the 70s.

This weekend rain pattern will be sponsored by a soon to be names storm, OPHEILA, named after the tragic personage from Shakespeare’s Hamlet. Ophelia will keep the weather damp, windy and cool along the seashore line this weekend. Interests heading to Myrtle Beach for a golf vacation will fins Ophelia’s rains and winds are gone by noon Saaturday, if not before.

