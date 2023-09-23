Backyard football in Gallipolis

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WSAZ) - A select group of fans never has to worry about Memorial Field in Gallipolis selling out.

Located in the middle of a neighborhood, Gallia Academy’s home field advantage is also an advantage for residents who can take in the game-day atmosphere by literally stepping out their back door.

Mark Crockett isn’t a Blue Devil alum. He’s from Huntington, but he built a deck in his backyard when he moved in to have a prime view of the gridiron.

“I like football, so I just decided, hey, I’m gonna go ahead and build it,” he said. “We do have a good time out here.”

Rob Halley is Mark’s cousin. Throughout home games, he shouts encouraging cheers through an electronic megaphone.

Halley says one of the perks of viewing the game this way is the variety of options of food and refreshments in his cousin’s fridge.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.