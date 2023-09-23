Game of the Week | Gallia Academy vs. Fairland

In our Game of the Week this Football Friday Night, Fairland hosted undefeated Gallia Academy at the Concrete Plaza.
By Keith Morehouse
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 11:31 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - In our Game of the Week this Football Friday Night, Fairland hosted undefeated Gallia Academy at the Concrete Plaza.

Going into the game, the teams had 4-1 and 5-0 seasons, respectively.

By the time it was all over, the Dragons handed Gallia Academy their first loss of the season by a 40-35 score.

For full highlights, tap on the video link.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firetruck involved in two-vehicle crash; lanes closed
Deadly crash sends 3 firefighters to the hospital
Patrick Street McDonald's closing its doors on Sept. 30
McDonald’s location closing its doors soon
A man was rushed to the hospital early Thursday morning after a shooting in Charleston.
Man injured in shooting
I-64 West back open after hay fire
I-64 West back open after hay fire
Authorities said the girl had walked away from her home with two family dogs.
Missing 2-year-old found in rural area sleeping with one family dog, while another stood nearby

Latest News

Game of the Week | Gallia Academy vs. Fairland
Game of the Week | Gallia Academy vs. Fairland
Fired Up Friday at East Carter High School on September 22, 2023.
FIRED UP FRIDAY at East Carter High School
Team of the Week | Ashland Tomcats
Team of the Week | Ashland Tomcats
Mothers of the players had a chance to tackle their sons.
Mothers of Huntington High football players get physical