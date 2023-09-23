Game of the Week | Gallia Academy vs. Fairland
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 11:31 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - In our Game of the Week this Football Friday Night, Fairland hosted undefeated Gallia Academy at the Concrete Plaza.
Going into the game, the teams had 4-1 and 5-0 seasons, respectively.
By the time it was all over, the Dragons handed Gallia Academy their first loss of the season by a 40-35 score.
For full highlights, tap on the video link.
