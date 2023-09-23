Game of the Week | Gallia Academy vs. Fairland

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - In our Game of the Week this Football Friday Night, Fairland hosted undefeated Gallia Academy at the Concrete Plaza.

Going into the game, the teams had 4-1 and 5-0 seasons, respectively.

By the time it was all over, the Dragons handed Gallia Academy their first loss of the season by a 40-35 score.

