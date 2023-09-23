One person dead after crash

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -One person has died after a two-vehicle crash on Saturday afternoon, according to the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened in the 4800 block of Route 10 in Cabell County.

Investigators say preliminary evidence shows the deceased driver crossed the left of the center and struck a family of five head-on.

The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim’s identity has not been released.

Deputies said five people were transported to the hospital. The severity of their injuries is unknown.

Dispatchers said State Police, the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office, Cabell County EMS, and fire crews from Barboursville and Green Valley responded to the crash.

