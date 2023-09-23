Play of the Week | Huntington High School

By Keith Morehouse
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 12:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Our Play of the Week this Football Friday Night with Huntington High School happened at Laidley Field at UC Stadium.

Capital kicked off and Huntington’s Malik McNeely was off to the races, using his speed and then diving for the pylon.

The Highlanders rolled to a win and are now 4-0 on the year.

To see the play, tap on the video link.

