Pursuit ends in crash

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A sheriff’s deputy was taken to the hospital after crashing into another deputy during a pursuit late Friday night, according to Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle.

It all started when a person stole items from the Walmart in Barboursville and then eventually took off along Route 60 West, leading deputies on a pursuit.

Deputies say the driver failed to yield and ran red lights.

The pursuit came to an end when the suspect’s vehicle ran out of gas. Deputies say the suspect got out of the vehicle and ran away, but was captured by a member of the Huntington Police Department.

The suspect has been identified as John Cronin from Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Deputies say a passenger in that suspect vehicle also attempted to run away. That passenger has been identified as Katie McGowen of Franklin Furnace, Ohio.

Both suspects have been lodged in the South Western Regional Jail awaiting arraignment.

During the chase, the sheriff says two cruisers ended up colliding with each other in the area of Alternate 10 and Route 60.

The sheriff’s office says both sustained both deputies sustained minor injuries.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.