Split forecast this weekend

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Fall is officially here, with the equinox having occurred at 2:50 AM. This weekend, a tropical storm - Ophelia - making landfall along the coast of North Carolina influences the weather locally. Clouds and showers from this system will be focused primarily in eastern West Virginia, especially east of I-77. Farther west, dry weather holds under lots of sunshine. Once the system departs, there will still be scattered showers and storms for much of the week ahead as temperatures stay seasonable for this time of year.

Saturday morning starts with cloud cover mainly east of I-77 and plenty of sunshine farther west. Temperatures are in the low to mid 50s with patchy fog in river valleys.

Expect continued sunshine west of I-77 heading into Saturday afternoon with thicker cloud cover focused east. In addition, a few light showers or sprinkles may move across these eastern counties as well. As a result, high temperatures only reach the mid to upper 60s for locations east of I-77, while locations west see high temperatures well into the 70s if not near 80 degrees in Ohio and Kentucky.

Any eastern showers taper towards midnight, with all of the region staying dry overnight under a partly cloudy sky. There will be a bit of a breeze preventing significant fog formation. Low temperatures fall to the mid 50s.

Sunday looks to see the same type of “split” weather as Saturday, though no rain is expected. Still, clouds will be thickest east and thinnest west with a large range in high temperatures: 60s east to near 80 degrees west.

On Monday, dry weather persists under a partly cloudy sky area-wide. High temperatures also look to be more uniform, rising to the mid to upper 70s everywhere.

From Tuesday through Friday, scattered showers and storms are expected each day under a partly cloudy sky. High temperatures stay in the mid to upper 70s.

