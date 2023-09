HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The Marshall University Thundering Herd with a victory on Saturday, escaping with a final score of 17-24.

It’s the first win over Virginia Tech since 1940.

WSAZ’s Jimmy Treacy will have highlights and post-game reactions on WSAZ Sports Saturday Night.

Marshall will play Old Dominion Monarchs on September 30 at home.

