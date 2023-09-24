Clouds spread on Sunday

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Tropical Storm Ophelia, which made landfall early Saturday morning along the coast of North Carolina, has brought clouds to much of the region as well as light rain across eastern West Virginia. The rain tapers Saturday night, but the clouds continue to spread farther west on Sunday. Monday stays generally cloudy but dry before scattered showers and storms return to the forecast for much of the week ahead as a system stalls out overhead.

Saturday evening sees a partly to mostly cloudy sky, with the thickest cloud cover along and east of I-77. Any eastern showers taper towards overnight, with all of the region staying dry at dawn under a partly cloudy sky. There will be a bit of a breeze preventing significant fog formation. Low temperatures fall to the mid 50s.

Sunday looks to see the same type of “split” weather as Saturday, though no rain is expected. Much of the region sees a mostly cloudy sky, though some sunshine can sneak in across parts of Ohio and Kentucky. This leads to a large range in high temperatures: 60s east to near 80 degrees west.

On Monday, dry weather persists under a mostly cloudy sky area-wide. High temperatures also look to be more uniform, rising to the mid 70s everywhere.

From Tuesday through Friday, scattered showers and storms are expected each day under a partly cloudy sky. High temperatures stay in the mid to upper 70s.

Saturday turns dry and mostly sunny with high temperatures in the upper 70s.

