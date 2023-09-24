Dull start to work week

Clouds and cool temperatures are expected again on Monday.
Forecast on September 24, 2023
By Andy Chilian
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The first full day of fall on Sunday showed the season’s “other” side, with gray, glum, and cool conditions. Monday looks to see much of the same as the low clouds are stubborn to break. Finally, some sunshine makes it way back into the picture on Tuesday which will send afternoon temperatures to near 80 degrees. Then, a couple days of scattered showers and storms are on tap Wednesday and Thursday before a drier and warmer pattern heading into the upcoming weekend.

Sunday evening and overnight stays mostly cloudy and mainly dry outside of patchy drizzle in and near the mountains. Some fog may settle in to valleys if there are just enough breaks in the cloud cover. Low temperatures fall to the upper 50s overnight.

Expect a mostly cloudy sky on Monday. A stray shower or pockets of drizzle are possible, but most locations stay dry. High temperatures will try to get to the 70-degree mark but may struggle to do so until late in the day.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy and dry outside of a stray shower. High temperatures rise to the upper 70s.

For Wednesday and Thursday, scattered showers and storms are expected under a partly cloudy sky. High temperatures stay in the mid 70s.

Friday will be partly cloudy with a stray shower possible. High temperatures climb to the upper 70s.

Saturday and Sunday stay dry and mostly sunny with high temperatures in the upper 70s.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A heavy police presence was reported in Cross Lanes Saturday evening.
One dead after officer-involved shooting
Deadly car crash under investigation.
One person dead after crash
Two suspects are in custody following pursuit according to the Cabell County Sheriff's Office
Two arrested after pursuit ends
Herd improves to 3-0 after the 24-17 win at Edwards Stadium
Thundering Herd wins Saturday
Fire station damaged in flooding to be demolished
Fire station damaged in flooding to be demolished

Latest News

WSAZ Sunday Evening Forecast - Sep 24
Andy's Sunday Evening Forecast - Sep 24
WSAZ Saturday Night Forecast - Sep 23
Clouds spread on Sunday
WSAZ Saturday Night Forecast - Sep 23
Andy's Saturday Night Forecast - Sep 23
WSAZ Saturday Morning Forecast - Sep 23
Split forecast this weekend