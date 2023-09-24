Dull start to work week

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The first full day of fall on Sunday showed the season’s “other” side, with gray, glum, and cool conditions. Monday looks to see much of the same as the low clouds are stubborn to break. Finally, some sunshine makes it way back into the picture on Tuesday which will send afternoon temperatures to near 80 degrees. Then, a couple days of scattered showers and storms are on tap Wednesday and Thursday before a drier and warmer pattern heading into the upcoming weekend.

Sunday evening and overnight stays mostly cloudy and mainly dry outside of patchy drizzle in and near the mountains. Some fog may settle in to valleys if there are just enough breaks in the cloud cover. Low temperatures fall to the upper 50s overnight.

Expect a mostly cloudy sky on Monday. A stray shower or pockets of drizzle are possible, but most locations stay dry. High temperatures will try to get to the 70-degree mark but may struggle to do so until late in the day.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy and dry outside of a stray shower. High temperatures rise to the upper 70s.

For Wednesday and Thursday, scattered showers and storms are expected under a partly cloudy sky. High temperatures stay in the mid 70s.

Friday will be partly cloudy with a stray shower possible. High temperatures climb to the upper 70s.

Saturday and Sunday stay dry and mostly sunny with high temperatures in the upper 70s.

