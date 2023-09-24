Herd holds off UCF

Marshall beats UCF Saturday night at Hoops Family Field
Marshall beats UCF Saturday night at Hoops Family Field(WSAZ)
By Jim Treacy
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 10:14 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - #1 Marshall beat #3 UCF Saturday night 1-0 at Hoops Family Field to improve to 8-0 on the year. The lone goal in the game came at the 25 minute mark on pass from Pablo Simon to Adam Aoumaich. There was some drama inside the final minute as it appeared the Knights tied it on a goal by AJ Seals but it was disallowed after an illegal slide tackle was called.

Marshall next plays at VCU Wednesday night.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigation underway in deadly crash involving firetruck
Victim’s name released in crash involving firetruck
I-64 West back open after hay fire
I-64 West back open after hay fire
Firetruck involved in two-vehicle crash; lanes closed
Deadly crash sends 3 firefighters to the hospital
Two suspects are in custody following pursuit according to the Cabell County Sheriff's Office
Two people arrested after pursuit ends in crash
Marshall vs VT game day traffic
KNOW BEFORE YOU GO: Herd fans asked to avoid Hal Greer Blvd.

Latest News

Bobcats will receive automatic berth in NCAA Tournament
Ohio blasts BGSU
Mountaineers improve to 3-1 on the year.
WVU tops Texas Tech
Herd improves to 3-0 after the 24-17 win at Edwards Stadium
Thundering Herd wins Saturday
UK's Ray Davis runs the ball against his former team
Wildcats command the Commodores, improve to 4-0