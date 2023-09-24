Herd holds off UCF

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - #1 Marshall beat #3 UCF Saturday night 1-0 at Hoops Family Field to improve to 8-0 on the year. The lone goal in the game came at the 25 minute mark on pass from Pablo Simon to Adam Aoumaich. There was some drama inside the final minute as it appeared the Knights tied it on a goal by AJ Seals but it was disallowed after an illegal slide tackle was called.

Marshall next plays at VCU Wednesday night.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.