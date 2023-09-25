Ashland 13th Street Bridge inspection brings lane closure

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Simeon Willis Memorial Bridge, also known as the 13th Street bridge, is undergoing inspection in Ashland.

The inspection occurs Sept. 25-29 between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Contractors use climbing gear, lifts, and specialized trucks to inspect structural components of the bridge, and drivers are encouraged to slow down and pay extra attention in the work zones.

This project is part of the Transportation Cabinet’s bridge inspection program, which is designed to ensure all structures in Kentucky remain usable for travel.

