Busy Monday for Marshall

(WSAZ)
By Jim Treacy
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two big news stories came out of Marshall University athletics on Monday afternoon. It came as no surprise that running back Rasheen Ali was named Sun Belt offensive player of the week. He ran for 174 yards and two touchdowns in their win over Virginia Tech on Saturday.

Also, the game time was announced for the Herd’s October 7th game at NC State and it will kick off at 2 p.m. The game will also be shown on WSAZ’s sister station WQCW and nationally on the CW network.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A heavy police presence was reported in Cross Lanes Saturday evening.
One dead after officer-involved shooting
Fight in church parking lot turns deadly
Deadly car crash under investigation.
One person dead after crash
Marshall beats UCF Saturday night at Hoops Family Field
Herd holds off UCF
Herd improves to 3-0 after the 24-17 win at Edwards Stadium
Thundering Herd wins Saturday

Latest News

Herd beats Va Tech
WVU beats TTU
MU soccer win
Marshall beats UCF Saturday night at Hoops Family Field
Herd holds off UCF