Deadly head-on crash closes part of Route 2

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- State Route 2 (Ohio River Road) is closed Monday afternoon in the Lesage area after a deadly head-on crash involving a van and a motorcycle, the Cabell County Sheriff’s Department said.

Investigators say the motorcyclist has died.

The wreck was reported just after 4 p.m. near Hillbilly Hotdogs. That is in the 6900 block of state Route 2.

Drivers in that area are encouraged to find other routes, because the roadway is expected to be closed for a few hours.

The Cabell County Sheriff’s Department is investigating.

