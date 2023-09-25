Fall week ahead has ups and downs weather-wise

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Not exactly ideal weather on Monday. The general low overcast kept the weather rather dull and dingy while holding temperatures to near 70 degrees for the high. Normal high for late September is just under 80. Oddly the culprit for the gloomy conditions focused on the cloud field left behind from the passage of former Tropical Storm Ophelia. Now while the clouds will be thinning out day by day this week, it will not be until the weekend that skies will trend sunshiny again. By that time a dry dome will assure us of fair weather!

Tonight, rather cloudy and cool with any evening shower north of Huntington-Charleston and fleeting at that! Lows will drop back into the 50s. Tuesday will start with that same general overcast then by mid-day the ceiling will raise and some sun will break thru by afternoon. Highs will shoot into the warming 70s.

Wednesday and Thursday will see times of sunshine coincident with towering afternoon clouds. A shower and thunder risk will develop in the warmth of the day. Much like a spring day, it will only rain for an hour or so. Highs will crest in the upper 70s.

Starting Friday then through the weekend warming sunshine will take hold. Highs will aim for 80 or better in time for Marshall’s homecoming Saturday afternoon and the Pumpkin Festival parade in Milton on Sunday.

As for rain accumulations, this time more rain will fall west of Huntington with much less east toward Charleston. An inch or more can fall in southern Ohio and Northern Kentucky with somewhat lesser amounts in Huntington, Wayne (half inch is more likely) yet perhaps only a quarter of an inch in Charleston.

