Former Gov. Brereton Jones lying in state at Kentucky Capitol

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky State Police honor guard is keeping vigil over the casket carrying Brereton C. Jones in the rotunda of the Kentucky Capitol.

Anyone can come by. However, his family will be there from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. Monday.

Jones passed away September 18 at the age of 84 at his home after a lengthy illness. He had served as governor from 1991 to 1995.

Jones moved to Kentucky from his home state of West Virginia to focus on the thoroughbred racehorse industry. As governor, he’s remembered for pushing for progressive reforms and programs.

He is also well known for meeting with people one-on-one, both during the campaign and as governor, starting the “open door after 4″ to meet with Kentuckians. He was known to sometimes not leave until the wee hours of the morning to ensure he met with as many people as possible.

He’s also known for pushing both ethics and campaign finance reform laws and leaving the state with a surplus budget after it had a deficit when he was sworn in.

Governor Jones’ funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday morning at the forks of the Elkhorn Baptist Church in Midway, followed by a private burial.

Jones’ family is urging donations in lieu of flowers to Race Track Chaplaincy of America, Old Friends, or Bluegrass Care Navigators. The complete obituary can be read here: https://www.milwardfuneral.com/obituaries/Governor-Brereton-C-Jones?obId=29153451

