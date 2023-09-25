Hundreds of dogs attend movie screening, breaking record

Two hundred nineteen dogs and their owners came to see Chase, Rocky, Skye and the rest of the...
Two hundred nineteen dogs and their owners came to see Chase, Rocky, Skye and the rest of the animated canines in Los Angeles’ Griffith Park.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 8:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Talk about a dog-gone good time, and a historic one to boot.

On Sunday Paramount Pictures, Best Friends Animal Society and Street Food Cinema invited families with dogs to come see “Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie.”

Two hundred nineteen dogs and their owners came to see Chase, Rocky, Skye and the rest of the animated canines in Los Angeles’ Griffith Park.

That was enough to set a Guinness World Record for “most dogs attending a film screening,” according to a YouTube video from Paramount Pictures Internationa.

The film, from Paramount, Spin Master Entertainment and Nickelodeon Movies, is scheduled to open nationally on Friday.

The pups got a preview of the animated adventure in Los Angeles. (Source: CNN)

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A heavy police presence was reported in Cross Lanes Saturday evening.
One dead after officer-involved shooting
One person injured in stabbing
Fight in church parking lot turns deadly
Marshall beats UCF Saturday night at Hoops Family Field
Herd holds off UCF
Deadly car crash under investigation.
One person dead after crash
Herd improves to 3-0 after the 24-17 win at Edwards Stadium
Thundering Herd wins Saturday

Latest News

File - Graduates embrace during Southern California's 140th commencement ceremony, on May 12,...
‘On-ramp period’ for student loan borrowers who can’t pay starts in October
A car drove completely through a house in a Huntersville neighborhood on Sunday.
Car crashes through Huntersville home, leaving at least 1 injured
The Cuban Embassy is seen in Washington, Monday, Sept. 25, 2023. U.S. law enforcement officials...
A Molotov cocktail is thrown at the Cuban Embassy in Washington
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett gives his glove to a fan in the stands after a...
Plane carrying Pittsburgh Steelers makes emergency landing in Kansas City
Inaugural 'Hope 4 Tomorrow' fundraiser for ALS patients at the Fly in Cafe
Inaugural ‘Hope 4 Tomorrow’ fundraiser for ALS patients at the Fly in Cafe