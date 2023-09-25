Journey brings 50th Anniversary Freedom Tour to Charleston

Tickets On Sale Friday, September 29 at 10am
Tickets On Sale Friday, September 29 at 10am
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 10:31 AM EDT
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Journey has announced a new round of shows for their 50th Anniversary Freedom Tour 2024 featuring special guest TOTO.

Diamond-selling Rock & Roll Hall of Famers – will take the stage in 30 cities across North America including a stop in Charleston, WV at the Charleston Coliseum, April 20, with their catalog of global chart-topping hits, including “Don’t Stop Believin”, “Any Way You Want It”, “Faithfully”, and “Lights”.

Tickets go on sale Friday, September 29 at 10 a.m.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

