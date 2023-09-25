Lane closures scheduled for US 60

(MGN)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Temporary lane closures on US 60 in Barboursville between Billy Bob’s Wonderland and Ona Elementary School are scheduled to begin Monday evening from 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

Officials say lane closures will continue through Saturday, September 30, 2023, for guardrail replacement.

Flaggers will maintain traffic conditions during working hours. 

Drivers should expect delays, adjust their commuting schedules, and avoid the area if possible.

