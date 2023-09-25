Log truck rollover crash closes roadway

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A log truck rollover crash Monday evening in the Tornado area sent one person to the hospital and closed part of a roadway, Metro 911 dispatchers say.

The crash was reported around 5:45 p.m. at Smith Creek Road and Dry Ridge Road.

There’s no word about the extent of the victim’s injuries or what led up to the crash.

