Log truck rollover crash closes roadway

By Dustin Weekley
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A log truck rollover crash Monday evening in the Tornado area sent one person to the hospital and closed part of a roadway, Metro 911 dispatchers say.

The crash was reported around 5:45 p.m. at Smith Creek Road and Dry Ridge Road.

There’s no word about the extent of the victim’s injuries or what led up to the crash.

