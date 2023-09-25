Man sentenced to prison for federal gun crime

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man was sentenced Monday to nine months in prison for possession of a stolen firearm.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on July 15, 2022, Brennon Michael Adkins, 22, and TJ Jazz Cremeans, 21, both of Huntington, broke into Tri-State Pawn and Jewelry in Huntington to steal various electronics from the store’s inventory.

After entering, Cremeans stole three firearms.

Nigel Jamille Coats, 19, of Huntington, who was sentenced on Monday, Sept. 25, admitted that he was in a vehicle with Adkins and Cremeans prior to and following their breaking and entering at the business. Coats further admitted that he possessed one of the stolen firearms, a DPMS, model AR-15, 5.56mm rifle, shortly after the breaking and entering and theft.

Cremeans pleaded guilty to theft of firearms from a federal firearms licensee on June 27, 2023.

Cremeans admitted that he stole the AR-15 along with a Savage Arms model 111 .30-06-caliber rifle and a Stoeger model M3000 12-gauge shotgun during the breaking and entering.

Adkins pleaded guilty to possession of a stolen firearm on May 1, 2023, admitting that he possessed the shotgun following the breaking and entering. Cremeans and Adkins await sentencing.

United States Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement and commended the investigative work of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the Huntington Police Department.

United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers imposed the sentence. Assistant United States Attorney Troy D. Adams prosecuted the case.

