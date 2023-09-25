Phase two of street paving projects underway in Ironton

Phase two of street paving projects underway in Ironton
By Joseph Payton
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - When the city of Ironton kicked off its first phase of street paving in the spring, some of the main roadways were tackled first.

“Railroad Street and 2nd Street, probably two of our higher-trafficked areas that we have seen a lot of resurfacing on,” said Mayor Sam Cramblit.

The city has moved on to phase two, and Cramblit says crews have already milled down most of the roadways that will be paved as part of the second phase.

“You’re going to see a lot of your residential area through midtown to the south end of town getting paved,” Cramblit said.

Lengthy portions of 4th, 5th, 6th and 7th streets will be getting much needed upgrades, as well as side streets such as Washington, Adams and Spruce.

“The streets in this part of town are not as wide and the driving lanes are much smaller. You don’t have a lot of two-way streets. You have a lot of one-way streets so we are able to go double the distance in paving when the width is shortened,” Cramblit said.

“It’s part of improving the quality of life and the way that people view our city.”

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A heavy police presence was reported in Cross Lanes Saturday evening.
Witness reacts to deadly officer-involved shooting
Fight in church parking lot turns deadly
Deadly car crash under investigation.
One person dead after crash
Marshall beats UCF Saturday night at Hoops Family Field
Herd holds off UCF
Herd improves to 3-0 after the 24-17 win at Edwards Stadium
Thundering Herd wins Saturday

Latest News

Witness reacts to deadly officer-involved shooting
Witness reacts to deadly officer-involved shooting
First week of fall weather
First Warning Forecast
Log truck rollover crash closes roadway
Log truck rollover crash closes roadway
Phase two of street paving projects underway in Ironton
Phase two of street paving projects underway in Ironton