Program seeking wig donations

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Cosmetology Program at Ashland Community and Technical College is seeking wig donations in support of their Stepping Stones program.

The Stepping Stones program exists to provide local cancer patients who have suffered hair loss through chemotherapy with wigs free of charge. Through this program, the ACTC cosmetology students are able to collect wigs from community donations, wash and style the wigs, and provide them to clients at no charge.

“Our Stepping Stones program is important to our community because it gives access to something that is so precious to people, their hair,” says Mourine Smith, cosmetology program coordinator. “Most cancer patients struggle with the loss of their hair and having this program gives them the opportunity to feel somewhat better about themselves at no cost.”

The program was launched in 2002 by former cosmetology program coordinator Patti Banfield, resulting in hundreds of wigs being provided over the years to those in need.

“Cancer is such a heartbreaking disease,” Smith adds. “It is our honor to be able to provide wigs to those who have been diagnosed. Cancer has the power to take so much away from the patient. Those who donate wigs to our program make a difference in the lives of those who are affected.”

Wigs can be dropped off at the salon, located on the College Drive Campus at the corner of Oakview Road and Ramey Street, Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. -2:30 p.m.

Monetary donations can be given by contacting ACTC’s Foundation at as_foundation@kctcs.edu. Gift-in-kind tax forms are also available through the Foundation office.

