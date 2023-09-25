Queen of Clean | Natural hand sanitizer

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

How to:

Combine the following in a bowl or container:

1 teaspoon of 71%-95% rubbing alcohol (must be this percent alcohol to kill viruses)

1/4 cup aloe vera gel

1/2 teaspoon vegetabe glycerin

1. Stir the ingredients togther to combine well. I like using a small whisk.

2. Once combined, you can add 10 or so drops of essential oil - this is optional.

3. Stir to combine.

4. Add a small amount distilled or purified water. I add about 1/2 teaspoon at a time to get the consistency of hand sanitizer. Stir again.

5. A repurposed hand sanitizer container or other container.

6. Using a funnel, add the sanitizer to the bottle

7. Use as you would any hand sanitizer.

Notes: This is a substitute for store bought hand sanitizer.

Warnings & Cautions: Measure carefully to be sure you don’t over dilute the mixture. To disinfect you must use 71% or higher alcohol content. Buy this anywhere alcohol is sold. Make up a few bottles at a time. It does not contain stabilizers, so it could lose potency after a month or so.

Linda Says: To sanitize you must use enough product to coat fingers and hands. If you use too little it will not sanitize.

Why It Works: The alcohol sanitizes and the aloe vera keeps hands from drying out and helps distribute the alcohol to hand surfaces. The glycerine draws moisture to the skin.

