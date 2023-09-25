Solida Baptist Church reaches milestone

By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 11:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH POINT, Ohio (WSAZ) - A local church is celebrating a major milestone.

The Solida Baptist Church celebrated its 200th homecoming anniversary Sunday afternoon in South Point, Ohio.

The church was established in 1823 by brother John Lee who is buried in Ironton.

The church has been through the American Civil War, both WWI and WWII, the Great Depression and many horrific events-- along with the burning of the church after being struck by lightning in 1972.

“We just are amazed at what God has done over these past 200 years. You think about going through the Great Depression, WWI, WWII, all the other conflicts, financial hardships. Just to think that God has placed right here in little old South Point, Ohio along Solida Creek a church that has had a light on for the gospel of Jesus Christ for 200 years. So we’re just celebrating the goodness of God today,” Pastor Aaron Childers said.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A heavy police presence was reported in Cross Lanes Saturday evening.
One dead after officer-involved shooting
One person injured in stabbing
Fight in church parking lot turns deadly
Marshall beats UCF Saturday night at Hoops Family Field
Herd holds off UCF
Deadly car crash under investigation.
One person dead after crash
Herd improves to 3-0 after the 24-17 win at Edwards Stadium
Thundering Herd wins Saturday

Latest News

South Point, Ohio church reaches milestone
Solida Baptist Church reaches milestone
WSAZ Sunday Night Forecast - Sep 24
Andy's Sunday Night Forecast - Sep 24
One person injured in stabbing
Fight in church parking lot turns deadly
WSAZ Saturday Night Forecast - Sep 23
Andy's Saturday Night Forecast - Sep 23