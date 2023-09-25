Solida Baptist Church reaches milestone

SOUTH POINT, Ohio (WSAZ) - A local church is celebrating a major milestone.

The Solida Baptist Church celebrated its 200th homecoming anniversary Sunday afternoon in South Point, Ohio.

The church was established in 1823 by brother John Lee who is buried in Ironton.

The church has been through the American Civil War, both WWI and WWII, the Great Depression and many horrific events-- along with the burning of the church after being struck by lightning in 1972.

“We just are amazed at what God has done over these past 200 years. You think about going through the Great Depression, WWI, WWII, all the other conflicts, financial hardships. Just to think that God has placed right here in little old South Point, Ohio along Solida Creek a church that has had a light on for the gospel of Jesus Christ for 200 years. So we’re just celebrating the goodness of God today,” Pastor Aaron Childers said.

