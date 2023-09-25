UK employee killed in crash

UK employee killed in crash
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 3:02 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A University of Kentucky employee is dead after a crash in Henry County, according to Kentucky State Police.

KSP says the crash happened at 4254 River Road in Lockport.

They say the preliminary investigation indicated that a Nissan passenger car was traveling south on KY 389 before exiting the left side of the roadway for an unknown reason. After leaving the roadway, the vehicle struck a tree.

Justin Brindley was pronounced dead at the scene by the Henry County Coroner.

UK has confirmed that Brindley was an employee but has not released any other information.

Friends of Brindley tell WKYT he was a Tates Creek High School graduate and Special Olympics athlete.

We will update this story as we learn more information.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Head-on crash closes part of Route 2
Route 2 back open after deadly crash
The wreck was reported just after 4 p.m. Monday in the 6900 block of state Route 2.
Victim of deadly crash identified by sheriff’s office
Tanker truck hauling chemicals crashes
Tanker truck hauling chemicals crashes
Family indicted for allegedly stealing $75,000 of fuel cards from EMS company
Family accused of stealing $75K in fuel cards from EMS company
Fight in church parking lot turns deadly

Latest News

Crews repair part of Route 2 in Cabell County
Crews put temporary repair on portion of Route 2 in Cabell County
WSAZ Investigates | Conflict of Interest
WSAZ Investigates | Conflict of Interest
WSAZ Investigates | Conflict of Interest
WSAZ Investigates | Conflict of Interest
Crews repair part of Route 2 in Cabell County
Crews repair part of Route 2 in Cabell County
Spring shower pattern sets in here in fall
First Warning Forecast