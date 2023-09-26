Bank robbery suspect takes plea deal

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man arrested Monday, Sept. 18, in a bank robbery in Huntington took a plea deal Monday, according to information from our crew at the Cabell County Courthouse.

Jesse Specht, 45, was charged in connection with the robbery at the Truist Bank along First Street.

According to the criminal complaint, more than $19,000 was taken from the bank.

Officials said while Specht was being taken to court for his arraignment, he briefly escaped custody.

Specht faces 10 to 20 years in prison for bank robbery. The escape charge is being dropped.

For previous coverage >>>

Arrest made following Huntington bank robbery

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.