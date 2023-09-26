Body found on Greenbrier Street identified

Charleston Police say the body of Tamber Bernelle Johnson, 31, from Falling Waters, West...
Charleston Police say the body of Tamber Bernelle Johnson, 31, from Falling Waters, West Virginia, was found Feb. 21, 2023.(Charleston Police Department)
By Martina Bills
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston Police have identified a woman who’s body was found by an inmate work crew earlier this year.

Charleston Police say Tamber Bernelle Johnson, 31, from Falling Waters, West Virginia, was found Feb. 21, 2023, along Greenbrier Street in Charleston wrapped in a blanket.

Lt. Tony Hazelett says Johnson was identified though the FBI National Index System last week.

Officials say no foul play is suspected.

Johnson’s family described her as transient, saying they last heard she was in Florida but did not communicate with her often.

For previous coverage >>> CLICK HERE.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Head-on crash closes part of Route 2
Route 2 back open after deadly crash
Fight in church parking lot turns deadly
A heavy police presence was reported in Cross Lanes Saturday evening.
Witness reacts to deadly officer-involved shooting
Family indicted for allegedly stealing $75,000 of fuel cards from EMS company
Family accused of stealing $75K in fuel cards from EMS company
Tanker truck hauling chemicals crashes
Tanker truck hauling chemicals crashes

Latest News

The wreck was reported just after 4 p.m. Monday in the 6900 block of state Route 2.
Victim of deadly crash identified by sheriff’s office
Aerial footage of the Norfolk Southern train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio
Huntington asked for review, treatment of recycled water from Ohio train derailment
Protecting your hearing in the fall with Ascent Audiology & Hearing
Protecting your hearing in the fall with Ascent Audiology & Hearing
Monday Health Minutes with Valley Health Systems
Monday Health Minutes with Valley Health Systems