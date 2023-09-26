Body found on Greenbrier Street identified

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston Police have identified a woman who’s body was found by an inmate work crew earlier this year.

Charleston Police say Tamber Bernelle Johnson, 31, from Falling Waters, West Virginia, was found Feb. 21, 2023, along Greenbrier Street in Charleston wrapped in a blanket.

Lt. Tony Hazelett says Johnson was identified though the FBI National Index System last week.

Officials say no foul play is suspected.

Johnson’s family described her as transient, saying they last heard she was in Florida but did not communicate with her often.

