Cabell County Clerk’s Office encourages voter registration

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - September is National Voter Registration Month.

Tuesday, the Cabell County Clerk’s Office hosted an event to encourage residents to get registered to vote.

“Voting is very important and we want to make sure we give you every opportunity to be able to vote with no hesitation and no problems,” Cabell County Clerk Scott Caserta said.

Those who wish to register to vote will need a valid form of identification that displays current name and address. Voters will need to be registered 21 days before an election. They also need to be at least 17 years old, but turn 18 by the next general election.

For a full list of voter registration requirements, visit the Secretary of State’s website.

For more information on voting registration, contact your local County Clerk’s Office. A County Clerk directory is also available on the Secretary of State’s website.

The 2024 election season is packed with national and state elections, including president of the United States.

Primary Election day is Tuesday, May 14, 2024. General Election day is Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024.

